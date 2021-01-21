Logitech International’s (LOGI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,129. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

