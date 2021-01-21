Loki Price Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,001.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.31 or 0.03800792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00420444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.01386690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.93 or 0.00577870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00432027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00275476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

