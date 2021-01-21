Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Trading Down 0.3%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 4,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

