Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Trading 6.2% Higher

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.12. 3,033,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,246,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

