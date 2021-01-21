LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s share price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 198,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 132,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $254.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

