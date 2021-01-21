Luca (OTCMKTS:LUCC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Luca, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Luca shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Luca (OTCMKTS:LUCC)

Luca, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, markets, and distributes organic and other agricultural products made from corn and grains in Shanxi province, the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corn, Grain, and Bulk Trading divisions. It provides corn and corn byproducts.

