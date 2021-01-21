Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumber Liquidators traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 18659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

LL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,578 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

