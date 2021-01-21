Lunyr Reaches Market Cap of $230,241.42 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $230,241.42 and approximately $31,275.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

