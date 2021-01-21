LUXCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,740.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $9,740.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.02 or 0.99506687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00619521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00154117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00031535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003658 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,572,157 coins and its circulating supply is 10,564,925 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

