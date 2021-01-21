LUXCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $9,740.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.02 or 0.99506687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00619521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00154117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00031535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,572,157 coins and its circulating supply is 10,564,925 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

