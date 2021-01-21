Lympo Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $174,600.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00523012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.31 or 0.03796915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

