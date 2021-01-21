Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,084. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $201.77. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

