Lynch & Associates IN Buys 1,892 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.06. 51,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,668. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

