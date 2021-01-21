Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $210,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,767. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

