Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

