Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

