Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.17. 75,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.