Lynch & Associates IN Takes $1.38 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Separately, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,603. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

