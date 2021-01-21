MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 5.9%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.33. 691,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 767,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

