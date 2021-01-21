Maecenas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $462.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Maecenas has a market cap of $106,910.56 and $462.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

ART is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

