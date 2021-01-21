Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.70. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 27,614 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.86.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$163.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

