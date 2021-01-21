Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

