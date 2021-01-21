Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $36.28. 4,165,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,036,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,011.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock worth $4,271,654. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

