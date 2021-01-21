MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Hits $11.42 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $5.03 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for $14.58 or 0.00045897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

