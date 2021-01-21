MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 1-Day Volume Reaches $996,976.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $124.62 million and $996,976.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.