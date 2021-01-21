Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.58

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.58 and traded as high as $76.95. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) shares last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

MEQ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$719.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$76.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The firm had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

