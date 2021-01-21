Maj Invest Holding A S Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.33% of U.S. Bancorp worth $233,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 78,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 335,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

