Maj Invest Holding A S Buys 571,356 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.26% of Canadian National Railway worth $201,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 334,280 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,453,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $18,606,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,743 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

