Maj Invest Holding A S Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 8.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.70% of The Progressive worth $403,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 2,532.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 22,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in The Progressive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,128. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

