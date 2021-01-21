Maj Invest Holding A S Has $347.38 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 7.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 1.11% of Aflac worth $347,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,992. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

