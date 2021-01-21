Maj Invest Holding A S Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 6.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.31% of American Express worth $297,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,090,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $109,369,000 after buying an additional 500,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

AXP traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.49. 78,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

