Maker Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Maker has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $173.28 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $1,206.20 or 0.03856207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00544725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.