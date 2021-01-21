MalwareChain (MALW) Price Tops $0.0411 on Top Exchanges

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $221,533.14 and $1,042.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 78.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,495,557 coins and its circulating supply is 5,395,532 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MalwareChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

