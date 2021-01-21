Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Trading 28.6% Higher

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH)’s share price traded up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 172,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 109,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million and a PE ratio of -19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

In related news, Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452,552 shares in the company, valued at C$414,306.24.

About Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.