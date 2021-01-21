Mandom Corporation Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mandom in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Mandom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Mandom has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.