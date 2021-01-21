Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 286,364 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35. The firm has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $3,731,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.