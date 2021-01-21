Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $201.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $201.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

