Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

