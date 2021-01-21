Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

