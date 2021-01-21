Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

