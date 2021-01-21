Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 992.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AutoZone by 31.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,239.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,176.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.