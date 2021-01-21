Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,112 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of StoneCo worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,430 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,201,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,673,000 after buying an additional 341,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

