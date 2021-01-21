Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $17.82 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $304.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.