Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20.10 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after buying an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

