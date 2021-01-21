Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $21.76 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

