Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $52.27 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

