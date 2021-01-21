Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 227.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,704 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after purchasing an additional 805,684 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,406,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 522,288 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 350,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,728,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,893,000 after buying an additional 234,168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

