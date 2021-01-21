Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 4,823 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in V.F. by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -633.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.