Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 83,551 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 229,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

TT opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $155.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

