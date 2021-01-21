Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

